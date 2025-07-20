ADC Condemns Edo Governor’s Travel Ban on Peter Obi as Threat to Democratic Norms

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has strongly criticized Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, following his controversial directive barring Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, from entering the state without prior notice. According to Governor Okpebholo’s announcement last Friday, Obi’s presence poses a security risk unless he formally informs the governor ahead of any visit.

Reacting promptly, ADC’s interim National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, denounced the travel restriction as unacceptable and an assault on Nigeria’s democratic values. Abdullahi highlighted that such restrictive measures are increasingly common among governors affiliated with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement shared with journalists, Abdullahi emphasized, “The African Democratic Congress condemns the restriction order issued on Peter Obi. This is not the first time. It is becoming a pattern for APC governors to make the kind of pronouncements credited to Governor Okpebholo, declaring that Mr. Obi or opposition leaders are not welcome in their state.”

He further stressed that every Nigerian has an inherent right to free movement anywhere within the nation’s borders without needing any form of permission. “We don’t need a visa in our country. We don’t need anybody’s permission to go to any part of our country,” Abdullahi clarified.





According to okay.ng reports, ADC warns this trend signals growing authoritarianism among some APC governors, threatening the country’s democratic fabric. The party labeled the governor’s stance as reminiscent of a monarchical decree, deeply worrying given that political campaigns have not even officially commenced.

Abdullahi said, “We have not started campaigns and already our governors are saying that some leaders of our parties are not welcome in their respective states. The states don’t belong to them. The states belong to the Nigerian people.”

The ADC further called on Nigerians and the international community to monitor the unfolding situation, urging vigilance against attempts to intimidate opposition figures through travel bans.

“In light of the failure to convert Nigeria into a one-party state, the emerging strategy is to begin to intimidate and issue threats and warnings that we cannot come to their states. This is unacceptable. We will go anywhere in Nigeria that we want because Nigeria is a free country,” Abdullahi concluded.