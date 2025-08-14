Adamawa Flood Alert: NEMA Warns of Imminent Overbank Disaster as River Levels Surge Beyond Safety Mark

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has issued a critical warning to residents of flood-prone communities in Adamawa State, revealing that water levels at Bakin Kogi in Jimeta have surpassed the official danger threshold.

According to NEMA, as of August 13, 2025, the recorded water height exceeded 6.0 meters — the benchmark at which severe flooding becomes highly probable. The agency noted that the situation has been worsened by rapid upstream discharges, which now stand at over 3,222 cubic meters per second.

“Current discharge rates from upstream sources exceed 3,222 m³/s, posing a heightened risk of overbank flooding,” the agency stated on its official X handle.

NEMA warned that low-lying parts of Jimeta and surrounding communities remain under an “immediate threat,” stressing the need for residents to remain on high alert and to follow safety instructions from emergency services.





The Yola Operations Office of NEMA has reportedly activated coordination with Disaster Response Units, as well as other relevant emergency agencies, to prepare for possible evacuations and relief efforts. Some affected residents have already sought refuge in Limawa and Gwadabawa Secondary Schools.

“Some displaced persons have already sought refuge at Limawa and Gwadabawa Secondary Schools. Residents in high-risk areas are strongly advised to remain alert and heed official safety instructions,” the statement added.

This latest alert comes just days after a devastating flood swept through parts of Adamawa State, leaving dozens — many of them children — missing and hundreds displaced. Communities such as Shagari Low Cost and Yolde Pate in Yola suffered severe damage.

A nationwide NEMA dashboard update revealed that a total of 140,228 people across 21 states have been affected by flooding since January 2025. Of these, 49,205 have been displaced, 10,663 houses destroyed, and 9,454 farmlands damaged.





The floods have impacted 52 local government areas, with Imo State recording the highest number of victims at 28,030, followed by Rivers (22,345), Adamawa (12,613), Abia (11,907), and Delta (8,810). Other affected states include Borno (8,164), Kaduna (7,334), Bayelsa (5,868), Lagos (5,793), Akwa Ibom (5,409), Niger (3,786), Ondo (3,735), Edo (3,234), Kogi (2,825), Sokoto (1,916), Kwara (2,663), Kano (1,446), Jigawa (1,428), Gombe (972), Anambra (925), and the Federal Capital Territory (1,025).

okay.ng reports that NEMA continues to monitor river levels in real-time, working closely with local authorities to reduce the risk of casualties and property loss.