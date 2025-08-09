Celebrities

Actress Rahama Sadau Gets Married

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
Rahama Sadau
Rahama Sadau

Popular Kannywood and Nollywood actress Rahama Sadau is officially married. The news was confirmed on Saturday by her sister, Fateema Sadau, who shared a video of the wedding ceremony on Instagram.

In the video, a group of men dressed in traditional northern attire are seen seated inside what appears to be a mosque, engaged in Islamic marriage proceedings.

Sharing the clip, Fateema wrote in Hausa: “Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah an daura auren Rahama Sadau”, which translates to “All praise be to God, Rahama Sadau’s wedding has been conducted.”

She tagged Rahama along with other family members in the post.

The clip did not show the groom or reveal his face, and he was not tagged in the post. However, family information confirms the groom’s name as Ibrahim Garba.

The announcement has since generated massive reactions online, with fans, colleagues, and well-wishers flooding the comment section with congratulatory messages to the actress.

Rahama Sadau, one of the most celebrated figures in Hausa-language cinema, has built a successful career in both Kannywood and Nollywood, earning praise for her acting versatility and influence in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

While she has often kept her personal life private, this public confirmation from her sister marks a significant milestone for the star.

Okay.ng reports that Rahama’s wedding instantly became a trending topic across social media platforms, with fans sharing clips and sending heartfelt prayers for a happy married life.

