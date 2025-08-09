Celebrities

Actress Rahama Sadau Announces Marriage, Shares Joyful Wedding Moment

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Rahama Sadau Married
Rahama Sadau Married

Popular Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau has revealed that she is officially married, sharing the joyous news with fans on Instagram on Saturday.

Dressed in a stunning white and gold traditional outfit, adorned with intricate henna designs, the actress announced that her Nikkah ceremony had taken place, marking the start of what she described as a “beautiful new chapter” in her life.

In her heartfelt caption, Rahama wrote: “Bismillahir Rahmanir Raheem… Alhamdulillah, My Nikkah was done today. I am officially a Mrs. A new chapter unfolds. My heart is overflowing with gratitude and joy. May the Almighty bless our union with tranquility, everlasting love, happiness, and abundant prosperity. We kindly ask for your prayers as we step into this beautiful new journey together.”

The post was accompanied by hashtags such as #RahamaSadauNowAMrs, #HappilyMarried, #LoveTriumphs, #OffTheMarket, and #BlessedBeginnings.

The announcement quickly attracted congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans alike, with notable figures including Omojuwa, Taaoma, and Mo Abudu sending warm wishes.

Rahama Sadau, one of Northern Nigeria’s most prominent film stars, has built a successful career in the entertainment industry, known for her versatility, elegance, and influence in Kannywood and beyond.

Damilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
