Actress Mary Remmy Njoku speaks on marriage, says it is very complicated, unpredictable

Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy-Njoku, has said that marriage is very complicated and unpredictable.

Njoku, who is also the DG of ROK Studios, stated this via her verified Instagram page on Friday.

According to her, marriage is unpredictable because one may want to take a bullet for your spouse in one minute, and such a one may become the bullet in the next minute.

She further warned that no one should meddle in matters concerning marriage if not called to intervene.

“Marriage is very complicated and so unpredictable,“ Njoku said.

“One minute you want to take a bullet for your spouse, the next minute you want to be the bullet.

“If there is no cry for help or disguised sandal for help, no put mouth. E no concern you.”