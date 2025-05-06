Actress Iyabo Ojo Opens Up on EFCC Invitation Over Money Spraying at Daughter’s Wedding

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has revealed that she was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding the spraying of cash during her daughter’s wedding, tagged #JP2025.

In a statement shared via Instagram on May 6, 2025, Iyabo Ojo said she appeared at the EFCC office on May 5, after receiving a formal invitation while on a trip to the United Kingdom.

Okay.ng reports that the EFCC invited the actress after videos surfaced showing guests at the wedding event, including friends and celebrities, spraying naira and foreign currencies during the celebration.

“The EFCC officials showed me videos extracted from my daughter’s wedding where guests, including colleagues and friends, were spraying Naira and foreign currencies,” Iyabo said.

She explained that the officials asked if she was aware that such an act was illegal under Nigerian law. Iyabo admitted to being unaware that spraying foreign currencies was also prohibited.





“I was asked if I knew this was illegal, and I explained that I thought only abuse or mutilation of the Naira was an offense,” she noted.

“I was surprised to learn that spraying any currency, including Dollars, is also not allowed.”

After answering the Commission’s questions, the actress was allowed to leave the same day. Her legal representative, O.I. Salami, accompanied her and may be called upon again if needed.

Iyabo used the opportunity to urge Nigerians to be cautious and more informed about the country’s currency laws, especially regarding cultural practices like money spraying at social functions.

“Given this experience, I strongly advise against spraying any currency in Nigeria to avoid issues with the EFCC,” she warned.

The EFCC has, in recent years, intensified enforcement against the mutilation and abuse of the naira, which includes spraying or stepping on currency at public events.