Actress Evan Okoro Opens Up on Life-Threatening Abuse and Financial Manipulation in Failed Marriage

Nollywood actress Evan Okoro, widely known for her captivating portrayal of ‘Doctor Maria’ in Sexy Investment, has taken to social media in an emotional outburst, revealing chilling threats and allegations of abuse at the hands of her estranged husband.

In a heart-wrenching video now circulating online, Okoro shared intimate details of the ordeal that led to the breakdown of her marriage. Through tears, she described how what initially seemed like a promising union quickly spiraled into a relationship marked by fear, control, and regret.

“If you leave me, I will k!ll you,” she recalled her estranged husband threatening. The actress revealed that she has already taken legal steps by submitting a formal petition to the police, underscoring the gravity of her claims.

Okoro expressed deep remorse over entering into the relationship in the first place, describing the marriage as a mismatch that never should have happened. “This marriage is not working. The shoe I took home is not my size. They didn’t pay my bride price, and my family recently called them to come and do it properly,” she explained.





According to the actress, a significant point of contention emerged around finances. She recounted an incident where her husband allegedly attempted to take earnings she made from a recent advert job in Lagos. “I got a little money for an advert in Lagos, less than my normal endorsement fee. He wanted the money, and when I refused, he got angry. He didn’t even call to check on me after the trip. It’s been over two weeks now,” she said.

okay.ng reports that Okoro also addressed the emotional and physical void left in the marriage. She claimed her husband had become completely detached, both intimately and supportively, even after she reached out to his family for intervention — with no change in his behavior.

Describing him as envious of her accomplishments, she said, “He’s jealous of my success.” Referring to online rumors about a potential abduction plot after she posted about her new house, she clarified, “I built that house myself. I started it before he came into my life.”

Disturbed by terrifying dreams and ominous whispers, the actress said she now fears for her safety more than ever. “I’m not asking anyone for money. I just want to finish my house and focus on my life. If I keep living like this, I will go down six feet,” she added with evident dread.





Her revelations have ignited a wave of reactions across social media platforms. On Instagram, many users praised her courage for breaking the silence. “I like the fact she’s speaking out,” posted @smallchopsacademy. “People will laugh today, laugh tomorrow but won’t laugh forever. I pray she gets all the help she seeks and deserves.”

Others, however, questioned her judgment. “When she used money to buy a husband, what did she think would happen?” tweeted @chybike32. “She knew it wasn’t love that got them together. Even with the man’s bad reputation, she still went ahead. Now she cries us a river.”

Some supporters rallied behind her, celebrating her decision to prioritize her life over public perception. “If I no like this girl forever, make I know why,” one supporter wrote. “She’s not afraid of who will laugh and who will not. She’s not ready to die in silence. Rara.”

Twitter user @Brighter6N chimed in with a cautionary note, saying, “Marriage is not easy… That’s why you need to be careful while choosing a life partner.”

Others emphasized the importance of having a protective circle. “I don’t understand humans sometimes, but I hope she’s surrounded by people who can support and protect her right now,” added @brtu0_1.

On Facebook, the reactions took on a more serious tone, with users sounding alarm bells about recurring stories like this one. “Una don start again… Until one person is been used for example, others no go rest,” warned Kanu Chinaza.

As the public continues to weigh in, Evan Okoro insists her current focus is not on salvaging the marriage, but on survival. “If anything happens to me, let the world know I cried out. I did everything to make the marriage work, but my life comes first now,” she declared.