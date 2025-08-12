Activist Sowore Storms NYSC Headquarters Over Withheld Certificate of Corps Member ‘Raye’

Human rights campaigner and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday, led a protest to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, to demand the release of the discharge certificate belonging to a female corps member, Ushie Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye.

Sowore, accompanied by other activists including human rights lawyer and Raye’s legal counsel, Inibehe Effiong, arrived at the NYSC headquarters at about 9:00 a.m., pressing for the immediate issuance of the certificate.

In a statement posted on his X handle on Monday, Sowore had announced the plan, declaring:

“By 9am tomorrow, we will resume at the Maitama Abuja HQ of the National Youth Service Corps @officialnyscng to receive the Discharge Certificate of Corp Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye ‘Raye’, who has successfully concluded her compulsory service.”





Sowore stressed that the situation represented an injustice that could not be ignored, vowing to ensure Raye’s right was upheld.

Raye had earlier accused the NYSC of withholding her discharge certificate as a consequence of her public criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration. However, the NYSC has dismissed this claim, stating that her sanction was due to her absence from the mandatory biometric clearance exercise in April 2025.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NYSC clarified:





“Rita is among the 131 Corps Members whose Certificates of National Service were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons. Specifically, Rita’s service year has been extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, a decision that aligns with the NYSC Bye-Laws.”

The corps added that the same rules apply to all corps members and that her case was not treated differently because of her political opinions.

This protest is the latest in a growing wave of public confrontations between civil rights activists and government institutions over perceived abuse of authority, okay.ng reports.