Activist Accuses Suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Fabricating Allegations Against Akpabio

United Kingdom-based activist Sandra Duru, popularly known as Professor Mgbeke, has accused Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, of fabricating the sexual harassment allegation recently leveled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking during a live Facebook session on Thursday night, Duru claimed that the senator offered her a bribe of N200 million to publicly accuse Akpabio of organ harvesting, a plot she says she rejected.

Okay.ng reports that Duru alleged she had preserved audio recordings and call logs in which Akpoti-Uduaghan allegedly admitted that she had no evidence to support her claims against the Senate President.

“So, I had to redirect her back to my question, and she then said it didn’t happen,” Duru said during the session. “‘I don’t have evidence.’ I told Natasha, ‘You are a pathological liar. You have disgraced us, Nigerians.’”

The activist also accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of trying to falsely connect Akpabio to the 2021 murder of Iniubong Umoren, a young job seeker who was killed in Akwa Ibom State.





“It is wicked to try to connect him to the death of a young girl,” she stated.

Duru further disclosed that she had submitted all recorded conversations, text messages, and deleted evidence to authorities in the United States and other international jurisdictions. She said she also filed petitions with the Nigeria Police, Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and various security agencies abroad.

“The Nigerian police should handle the case of Natasha and her false allegations,” Duru insisted.

In the live broadcast, Duru claimed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions were politically motivated, alleging the senator had a broader plan to force Senate President Akpabio to resign in a bid to undermine the current administration.

“She said she wants to force the Senate President to step down so that they can remove what they call the Yoruba government,” Duru said. “She said the reason for the fight was not really about the Senate President, but about the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. She said they don’t want the Yoruba government to go beyond four years.”

Duru described the suspended senator as someone “on a mission to destroy men”, adding that Akpoti-Uduaghan allegedly had a pattern of targeting those who disagreed with her.