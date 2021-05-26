Accountant General backtracks, says £4.2m Ibori loot not returned to Delta

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has clarified that the sum of £4,214,017.66 recovered from the former governor of Delta State Governor, James Ibori, and his associates, had not been returned to Delta State.

This is contained in a statement issued by Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Henshaw Ogubike, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the issue surrounding the loot had “not been properly resolved”.

The statement reads: “The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot.

“The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

“This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments. This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori Loot.”

Okay.ng recalls that the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, while briefing the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Tuesday, claimed that the £4.2 million Ibori loot had been returned to Delta State.