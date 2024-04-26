Access Bank Dollar to Naira Rate in Nigeria Today – 27th April 2024

Are you curious about the current exchange rate for Access Bank dollar transactions today? Whether you’re looking to buy or sell dollars through Access Bank, you’ve come to the right place.

In this article, we’ll provide you with up-to-date information on Access Bank’s dollar exchange rates, empowering you to make informed decisions regarding your currency transactions.

How Much Is 1 Dollar to Naira in Access Bank Today April 27, 2024?

As of today, April 27, 2024, Access Bank’s dollar exchange rates may vary based on several factors such as market fluctuations and bank policies. It’s essential to check directly with Access Bank or their official platforms for the most accurate and current rates.

However, the current rates at Access Bank’s FX Sale are:

Buying: ₦1,192.13

Selling: ₦1,193.13

Access Bank Dollar Exchange Rate Table

While we can’t provide the exact exchange rates, Access Bank typically offers competitive rates for dollar transactions. It’s advisable to contact Access Bank directly or visit their website for the latest rates. Additionally, Access Bank may offer different rates for buying and selling dollars, so it’s crucial to inquire about both rates before proceeding with your transaction.

Dollar To Naira Access Bank Rate Today Rates Buying Rate ₦1,192.00 Selling Rate ₦1,193.00

While we aim to provide you with helpful insights into Access Bank’s dollar exchange rates, it’s important to note that these rates are subject to change without prior notice. For the most accurate and current rates, we recommend contacting Access Bank directly or visiting their official platforms.

Stay informed with Okay.ng for timely updates on currency exchange rates and financial news.