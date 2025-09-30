News

Abuja–Kaduna Train Service Resumes Online Ticket Sales Ahead of October 1 Restart

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the reopening of its online ticketing platform for the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service, ahead of the scheduled resumption of operations on October 1, 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NRC, Callistus Unyimadu, confirmed that passengers can now purchase their tickets through the official portal, https://nrc.tps.ng, or visit designated train stations to complete their bookings.

“Passengers are therefore encouraged to book their tickets online ahead of resumption on Oct. 1 via https://nrc.tps.ng or visit any of the designated stations to purchase their tickets,” he said.

According to him, part of the preparations for the relaunch included the reduction of travel time after the review of the Temporary Speed Restriction (TSR). This measure, he noted, is aimed at enhancing efficiency and passenger experience.

The new timetable is as follows:

Abuja – Kaduna – Idu: 8:45 a.m.

Kubwa: 9:10 a.m.

Rigasa (Arrival): 11:47 a.m.

Kaduna – Abuja (Return): Rigasa, 2:30 p.m., Kubwa, 5:12 p.m., and Idu (Arrival), 5:32 p.m.

Unyimadu also appreciated commuters for their patience during the period of suspension, stressing that safety, comfort, and customer satisfaction remain top priorities for the corporation.

The ticket sales resumption follows a service suspension after a passenger train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on August 26, 2025, leaving several carriages overturned and sparking panic among passengers.

NRC further revealed that comprehensive safety, technical, and operational checks had been completed to guarantee the safety of passengers before services resume.

okay.ng reports that the reopening signals a major step towards restoring confidence in the Abuja–Kaduna corridor, which remains one of Nigeria’s busiest train routes.

