Abuja-Kaduna rail attack: 21 passengers still missing, seven coaches recovered – NRC

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed the safety of 170 passengers aboard the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked by terrorists last Monday while 21 others were still missing.

NRC’s managing director, Fidet Okhiria, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos while giving an update on the incident, which occurred at Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna State.

He said that seven coaches have been recovered while the corporation had intensified efforts towards restoration of the services.

“We also stated that 170 of the passengers onboard the train are safe while 21 other passengers are reported missing.

“At the end of work on Saturday evening (02/04/2022) the NRC’s restoration team had further rerailed four more coaches and two of the coaches (SP 00007 and SP 00013) had been safely moved to Idu and Rigasa Stations respectively.

“The other two coaches are still at the site due to damaged tracks. This brings the total coaches so far rerailed to 7, but only 5 successfully moved to the stations,” he said.

Mr Okhiria noted that the corporation in collaboration with security agencies would leave no stone unturned in their efforts at rescuing the missing persons.

He further expressed gratitude to security agencies for their support and cooperation.