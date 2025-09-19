Abuja Doctors Suspend Strike After Senate Intervention, Resume Work Monday

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA) has suspended its indefinite strike action and announced that its members will return to duty on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 8 a.m.

This decision follows interventions from the Senate, though none of the doctors’ demands have been addressed so far.

Senate Steps In, Doctors Reconsider Action

Speaking on Friday, the President of ARD-FCTA, Dr. George Ebong, disclosed that the association resolved to temporarily halt the strike after discussions with the Senate Committee on Federal Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, chaired by Senator David Jimkuta.





Dr. Ebong emphasized, “We are suspending the strike to begin work at 8 a.m. Monday morning. The Senate Committee… intervened. Even though none of our demands have been met yet, they assured us that they will talk to the minister, and the Congress has decided to believe what the Senate has said. We also appreciate the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his interventions.”

okay.ng reports that the resident doctors had embarked on the strike last Monday, after months of unresolved negotiations with the FCTA.

The Demands Still Unresolved

The striking doctors are demanding:





Payment of salary arrears ranging from one to six months owed to doctors employed since 2023.

Recruitment of additional staff across hospitals.

Release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

Full settlement of arrears from the 25–35 percent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

They also want:

Clear timelines for completing promotion processes, skipping, and conversion of cadres.

Conversion of post-Part II Fellows to Consultant status within six months.

Payment of wage award arrears, hazard allowance arrears, and outstanding salaries for newly employed external residents.

Urgent renovation and equipping of FCTA hospitals to meet international standards.

Doctors to Reassess Next Steps

Dr. Ebong stressed that the Congress would reconvene to assess progress within an agreed timeframe. “If nothing is done, the Congress will take the next line of action,” he added.