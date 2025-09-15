Abuja Court Refers Nnamdi Kanu’s Medical Motion for Reassignment Over Time Constraints

The Federal High Court in Abuja has once again shifted proceedings in the case of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, as his urgent plea for medical attention was stalled.

On Monday, Justice Musa Liman, the vacation judge overseeing the matter, ordered that the case file be sent back to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

The order followed submissions by Kanu’s legal team led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Uchenna Njoku, who argued that the matter required urgent intervention but could not be concluded before the court’s vacation period ended on September 15.

okay.ng reports that Kanu had, through a motion ex parte, sought to be transferred to the National Hospital, Abuja, after medical examinations indicated worrying health concerns. His lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), revealed that doctors had detected pancreatic and liver issues, a lump under his armpit, and critically low potassium levels.





“The examination revealed issues affecting his pancreas and liver, as well as an emerging lump under his armpit and dangerously low potassium levels. The doctors have recommended that he be moved to the National Hospital as an interim measure to forestall further decline,” Agabi stated in his filing.

It was also disclosed that a formal medical advisory letter had been sent to the Department of State Services (DSS), which is currently holding Kanu in custody. However, the letter allegedly received no response.

The Federal Government’s lead counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), did not object to the application but insisted that the lateness of the filing hindered its hearing.

“In case management, the court has the overriding power to decide which matter to take and which not to take. My lord cannot perform any magic,” Awomolo told the court.





Justice Liman observed that the registrar had fixed over 30 cases for the day, leaving little room to accommodate Kanu’s motion. Citing Section 46(8) of the Federal High Court Rules, the judge held that any unresolved matter during vacation must be returned to the Chief Judge for reassignment.

With the reassignment order, Kanu’s motion will now await a fresh hearing before another judge, raising concerns among his supporters about further delays to his medical care.