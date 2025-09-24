News

Abuja Airport Handles 5.48M Passengers in 2024, Port Harcourt 1.19M

By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Abuja Airport recorded 5.48 million passengers in 2024, according to data from the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). The facility also managed 77,909 aircraft movements within the year.

Daily averages showed 15,026 passengers, including 12,155 on domestic routes and 2,871 on international flights. Aircraft traffic averaged 213 per day, with 194 domestic and 19 international flights. Cargo volumes reached 9.13 million kilograms, underscoring Abuja’s role as a passenger and logistics hub for the capital.

At Port Harcourt Airport, passenger traffic stood at 1.19 million, with 1.08 million on domestic flights and 111,846 on international routes. Aircraft movements totalled 15,667, comprising 14,029 domestic and 1,638 international flights. Cargo volumes reached 4.05 million kilograms, reflecting the airport’s relevance to the South-South, particularly the oil and gas sector.

Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport remained Nigeria’s busiest. It handled 16.8 million passengers in 2024, nearly half of national totals. Domestic traffic fell by 6.46% to 12.5 million, while international passengers grew 6.5% to 4.3 million. Cargo volumes rose 11.31% to 150 million kilograms.

International aircraft movements at Lagos rose 7.69% to 40,250 flights, while domestic flights dropped 6.81% to 125,000. FAAN data also showed that 92% of Lagos Airport’s revenue came from aeronautical sources, while non-aeronautical streams such as retail and concessions contributed only 8%.

Insights from Kano and Enugu international airports were not available at the time of reporting.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
