Aboki Dollar (USD) to Naira Today Black Market Rate in Nigeria – April 25, 2024

Are you searching for the current exchange rate of Aboki Dollar to Naira in the black market today? Look no further!

In this article, we’ll provide you with the latest updates on the exchange rate for Aboki Dollar transactions ensuring you stay informed and make well-informed decisions regarding your currency exchange needs.

What is Aboki Dollar?

Aboki Dollar refers to the informal currency exchange market in Nigeria, where individuals, commonly known as “Abokis,” facilitate transactions for foreign currencies like the US Dollar (USD) to Nigerian Naira (NGN).

This market operates outside the formal banking system and plays a significant role in the Nigerian economy.

Aboki Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today

As of today, April 25, 2024, the exchange rate for Aboki Dollar to Naira in the black market may vary based on market dynamics, demand, and supply.

However, rates obtained by Okay.ng from Abokis in Lagos say:

How Much Is Aboki Dollar to Naira Today Black Market (April 25, 2024)?

Dollar To NairaAboki Black Market Rate Today
Buying Rate₦1,300.00
Selling Rate₦1,330.00

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Table for Different Denominations:

Here’s a breakdown of the exchange rate for various denominations of Dollars to Nigerian Naira in the black market:

Amount in Dollar ($)Buying Rate (₦)Selling Rate (₦)
1 US Dollar ($1) to Naira₦1,300.00₦1,330.00
5 US Dollars ($5) to Naira₦6,500.00₦6,650.00
10 US Dollars ($10) to Naira₦13,000.00₦13,300.00
20 US Dollars ($20) to Naira₦26,000.00₦26,600.00
50 US Dollars ($50) to Naira₦65,000.00₦66,500.00
100 US Dollars ($100) to Naira₦130,000.00₦133,000.00
200 US Dollars ($200) to Naira₦260,000.00₦266,000.00
300 US Dollars ($300) to Naira₦390,000.00₦399,000.00
400 US Dollars ($400) to Naira₦520,000.00₦532,000.00
500 US Dollars ($500) to Naira₦650,000.00₦665,000.00
600 US Dollars ($600) to Naira₦780,000.00₦798,000.00
800 US Dollars ($800) to Naira₦1,040,000.00₦1,064,000.00
1000 US Dollars ($1000) to Naira₦1,300,000.00₦1,330,000.00
5000 US Dollars ($5000) to Naira₦6,500,000.00₦6,650,000.00
10000 US Dollars ($10000) to Naira₦13,000,000.00₦13,300,000.00
