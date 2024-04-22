Aboki Dollar (USD) to Naira Today Black Market Rate in Nigeria – April 23, 2024

Are you searching for the current exchange rate of Aboki Dollar to Naira in the black market today? Look no further!

In this article, we’ll provide you with the latest updates on the exchange rate for Aboki Dollar transactions ensuring you stay informed and make well-informed decisions regarding your currency exchange needs.

What is Aboki Dollar?

Aboki Dollar refers to the informal currency exchange market in Nigeria, where individuals, commonly known as “Abokis,” facilitate transactions for foreign currencies like the US Dollar (USD) to Nigerian Naira (NGN).

This market operates outside the formal banking system and plays a significant role in the Nigerian economy.

Aboki Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today

As of today, April 23, 2024, the exchange rate for Aboki Dollar to Naira in the black market may vary based on market dynamics, demand, and supply.

However, rates obtained by Okay.ng from Abokis in Lagos say:

How Much Is Aboki Dollar to Naira Today Black Market (April 23, 2024)?

Dollar To Naira Aboki Black Market Rate Today Buying Rate ₦1,240.00 Selling Rate ₦1,260.00

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Table for Different Denominations:

Here’s a breakdown of the exchange rate for various denominations of Dollars to Nigerian Naira in the black market: