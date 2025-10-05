Abiodun Commends Ogun Teachers, Reaffirms Government’s Dedication to Education Excellence

As the world celebrates World Teachers’ Day 2025, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has applauded the teachers in the state for their commitment and resilience in shaping future generations.

In a statement released on Sunday, Governor Abiodun expressed deep admiration for teachers’ unwavering dedication to nurturing students and contributing immensely to national growth.

“Today, as the world marks World Teachers’ Day, we join millions around the globe to celebrate and honour our teachers — the true nation builders whose knowledge, patience, and commitment continue to shape the future of our children and our dear state,” he said.

The governor highlighted several milestones achieved under his administration in the education sector. These include the rehabilitation of school facilities, improvement of teachers’ welfare, and the promotion of digital learning initiatives designed to enhance classroom engagement and teacher performance.





“In Ogun State, we are proud of the progress we have achieved together in revitalizing education. From upgrading school infrastructure and enhancing teachers’ welfare, to promoting digital learning and continuous professional development, we remain committed to creating an environment where teaching is both impactful and rewarding,” Abiodun stated.

Governor Abiodun emphasized that his government remains steadfast in its efforts to make the education system in Ogun State a model for others in Nigeria. He acknowledged that teachers’ selfless service plays a vital role in building a society grounded in knowledge and moral discipline.

“As we celebrate this special day, we salute every teacher across Ogun State and Nigeria for their dedication and selfless service. We reaffirm our commitment to supporting and empowering them as they continue to nurture the minds that will build a greater tomorrow,” Abiodun said.

The governor also used the occasion to encourage continuous professional growth among educators, noting that training and exposure to global learning tools are essential to meet 21st-century teaching standards.





He reaffirmed that his administration would continue to invest in technology-driven education, teacher motivation, and improved working conditions across all schools in the state.

World Teachers’ Day, observed annually on October 5, celebrates educators globally and highlights the essential role they play in building sustainable and progressive societies.

Ogun State’s recognition of teachers aligns with this year’s global theme of “The Teachers We Need for the Education We Want.”

The celebration across the state included seminars, award ceremonies, and appreciation events in honour of outstanding educators who have demonstrated excellence and innovation in teaching.

Governor Abiodun’s message underscores his administration’s commitment to education reform and investment in human capital development as a key driver for sustainable growth.

okay.ng reports that the Ogun State government continues to prioritize policies aimed at transforming the education system through infrastructural upgrades, teacher training, and welfare enhancement.