Abdulsalami Abubakar Reveals He Was in Same London Hospital with Buhari Before Death

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), has disclosed that he and the late President Muhammadu Buhari were both receiving treatment at the same hospital in London prior to Buhari’s death.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television in London on Monday, Abubakar revealed that he had been recently discharged from the medical facility only to learn of Buhari’s passing shortly after.

“Unfortunately, we were in the same hospital together with Buhari but I have been discharged. So when I heard the news of his passing I quickly went there to condole with the family to see what can be done in preparation to get the corpse ready to be taken home,” he said.

President Buhari died on Sunday, July 13, at about 4:30 pm in a London clinic after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed illness. His body is expected to arrive Daura, Katsina State, for burial on Tuesday, with Vice President Kashim Shettima currently leading the federal delegation to escort the remains back to Nigeria.

Reflecting on their long-standing relationship, Abubakar said he had known Buhari since 1962, when they both joined the Nigerian military. He noted that their paths crossed again during the civil war where they fought in the same sector.

“My relationship with Buhari dates back to as far back to 1962, we joined the military and he was my senior. During the unfortunate civil war, we fought in the same sector,” Abubakar recalled.

The former head of state described Buhari as a man of unwavering integrity.

“Buhari is a gentleman who is very quiet but exceptionally honest. You can trust Buhari with anything and he won’t betray you,” he said.

He praised Buhari’s leadership, especially his military campaign against corruption and social indiscipline during his time as military ruler.

“During his era as a military officer, you can see how he tried to fight corruption and also he established the war against indiscipline in order to make Nigerians behave the way the civilized world behaves,” Abubakar noted.

On the political implications of Buhari’s death, Abubakar said the former president’s exit would mark a shift in the country’s political trajectory.

“Certainly, his death has been a big blow to Nigeria. Tinubu has asked the Vice President to come so that he can escort the body, this shows you the magnitude that has befallen Nigeria,” he said.

“With the passing away of Buhari, politics in Nigeria will certainly change, I hope for the better.”

