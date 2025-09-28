Security

AbdulRazaq Demands More Troops After Oke Ode Attacks

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
1 Min Read

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has called for increased military presence following attacks on forest guard posts and surrounding areas in Oke Ode.

In a statement on Sunday, AbdulRazaq confirmed that several civilians and forest guards were killed during the assault, despite the guards mounting what he described as a spirited resistance.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the families. No word can adequately capture the depth of my sadness and nothing can compensate the bereaved families over these incidents,” the governor said.

He stressed that while investments have been made in recruiting and training forest guards, more federal support is required to roll back criminal activities across Kwara South and North.

The governor commended the efforts of security agencies but insisted that further action is necessary. “We definitely need to do a lot more until we are completely out of the wood,” he added.

AbdulRazaq also praised local hunters and forest guards who neutralised several attackers during the raid, noting that five guards lost their lives in the process.

The Nigerian Army has ordered the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, to relocate from Ibadan to Kwara to coordinate a strengthened response.

Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
