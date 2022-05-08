Abdul Samad Rabiu remembers late father four years after death

Abdul Samad Rabiu, largest shareholder and Chairman of Nigeria’s second-largest publicly listed manufacturing company, BUA Cement Plc, on Sunday penned a tribute to his late father, Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu.

Khalifa, who was a businessman and the leader of Tijjaniya Muslim Brotherhood, passed away at the age of 92 in a London hospital on May 8th, 2018.

Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu

Abdul Samad in a statement signed by himself remembered Khalifa for the values of charity, kindness, character, wisdom, humility, and service to mankind during his lifetime.

Abdul Samad Rabiu

The statement reads, “Beloved Khalifa, days keep passing – turning into years, and it is four years already.

“The life you lived etched in our hearts the values of charity, kindness, character, wisdom, humility, and service to mankind. As we maintain your legacy, we will continue to remember you, beloved Khalifa, in our prayers and in appreciation to the Almighty Allah for the great life you lived.

“May the Almighty Allah keep granting you eternal rest in Al-Jannah Firdaus and may your footprints remain etched in the sands of time.“

ABDUL SAMAD RABIU, CON