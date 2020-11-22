News

Abducted Nasarawa APC chairman found dead

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nasarwa State, Philip Shekwo, who was abducted on Saturday night, has been murdered.

His body was found a meter away from his house on Kurikyo road in Lafia, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the Nasarawa State Command, Rahnam Nansel, confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Nansel, investigation is ongoing, and the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary with a postmortem examination to be conducted shortly.

