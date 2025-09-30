Abbas: Tinubu’s Tax Reform Will End Envelope Budgeting

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has declared that the long-standing envelope system of budgeting will soon be replaced once President Bola Tinubu’s tax reforms are fully implemented.

He explained that the envelope system, which forces ministries and agencies to make do with limited allocations, has persisted due to Nigeria’s inadequate revenue base.

Speaking during an engagement with Nigerian youths, organised by the Office of the APC National Youth Leader, Abbas said the Tinubu administration, in collaboration with the National Assembly, is driving reforms that will raise government revenue substantially and allow more realistic budgeting.

He noted that recent budgets for education and health showed gradual improvements, but stressed that broader gains would come with the tax reform initiative. According to him, the reforms could increase Nigeria’s budgetary resources up to fivefold within two years.





“The good news today is that both the National Assembly and Mr President have come up with a revolutionary initiative,” Abbas said. “Once it comes into effect, Nigeria’s budget will improve at a minimum by five times what we have today.”

Abbas added that increased revenues would allow government to meet international standards in sectoral funding, moving away from the stop-gap allocations of the envelope system.

At the event, which commemorated Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the APC Youth Wing honoured the Speaker with the “Legislator of the Year (National Category)” award. He attended with his wife and children.

The Speaker also reassured the youth that the administration is addressing insecurity through both security operations and non-kinetic measures, noting that improved safety will create an enabling environment for growth. He cited Kaduna State as an example where security had recently improved.





Abbas urged youths to uphold honesty and transparency in their daily lives, saying such values bring trust and success. He also identified Tinubu as his foremost role model for his ability to sustain relationships over decades.

He recalled his legislative record in the Ninth Assembly, where 22 of his sponsored bills were signed into law, describing it as an unprecedented achievement for a lawmaker. He further pledged support for gender inclusivity in ongoing constitutional reforms, expressing optimism that the 10th Assembly would advance opportunities for women in politics.