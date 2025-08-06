A Trailblazer’s Final Bow – Nigeria Mourns the Death of Dr. Doyin Abiola at 82

Nigeria has lost one of its most iconic figures in media and journalism, as Dr. Doyin Abiola, former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of the National Concord newspaper, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 82.

Family sources confirmed that the seasoned journalist died at exactly 9:15 p.m. after a period of illness. Her passing has drawn tributes from across the media landscape and beyond.

Dr. Abiola’s life was one of groundbreaking achievements. She carved a permanent place in Nigeria’s history as the first woman to become editor and later Managing Director of a national newspaper. Her role at the National Concord, which she joined in 1980 as the founding editor, saw her championing editorial excellence and mentoring countless journalists for over three decades.

Born in 1943, she earned her first degree in English and Drama from the University of Ibadan in 1969. She started her journalism career with the Daily Sketch, where she wrote the influential column “Tiro,” tackling critical societal issues, particularly those affecting women.





She left Nigeria in 1970 for postgraduate studies, obtaining a Master’s in Journalism in the United States. Upon returning, she joined the Daily Times and eventually became Group Features Editor. Her academic pursuits continued as she completed a Ph.D. in Communications and Political Science from New York University in 1979.

Her return to Nigeria marked a new era for Nigerian journalism. She sat on the editorial board of Daily Times with notable colleagues such as Dele Giwa, Stanley Macebuh, and Amma Ogan. In 1986, she reached the pinnacle of her career by becoming Managing Director of National Concord.

Dr. Abiola married late Chief MKO Abiola in 1981, and their union weathered the political storms of the 1990s, particularly the fallout from the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election. She remained a steadfast and dignified figure throughout that turbulent period.

Her contributions extended beyond newsroom walls. She chaired the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) nomination panel and served on Ogun State University’s Faculty of Social and Management Sciences advisory council.





In recognition of her enduring impact, Dr. Abiola received several honors, including the Eisenhower Fellowship in 1986 and the prestigious DAME Lifetime Achievement Award—becoming the second woman to receive the award after Mrs. Omobola Onajide.

okay.ng reports that her death marks the end of an era defined by integrity, bold leadership, and groundbreaking professionalism in the Nigerian media space.

Dr. Doyin Abiola leaves behind a powerful legacy of resilience, vision, and journalistic excellence that will continue to inspire generations to come.