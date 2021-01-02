EntertainmentGistTrending

‘A retarded fool used his Photoshop skills to defame Dangote’ – Netizens reacts after the real picture of Dangote and his ex surfaced

Many Twitter users have now taken side with the Richest man in Africa, Dr. Aliko Dangote after a picture of the real man with Bea Lewis was shared on the internet.

Recall that, Dangote has been trending since 1st January when a Miami based Lady, Bea Lewis shared a selfie together with the billionaire. The gist got hot when another lady who claims to be his current girlfriend shared the video together, and the video shows part of the billionaire’s butt exposed.

However, on a recent development the real photo of Bea Lewis and her real man have been dig out.

Many Twitter users have now agreed that the photo is photoshopped while others still remain that, Dangote’s is the real photo it’s the new one that’s photoshopped.

