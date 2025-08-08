9mobile Changes Name Again, Now Called T2

9mobile has officially rebranded to T2, unveiling its new identity on Friday at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

The change comes exactly one year after LH Telecommunication Limited acquired a 95.5 percent stake in the network provider, giving it majority control.

This is the second time the telecoms company has changed its name, following its 2017 transition from Etisalat to 9mobile.

Speaking at the unveiling, Femi Banigbe, Chief Executive Officer of Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services Limited (EMTS), described the rebrand as “the beginning of a bold new chapter” for the company.





“This is not just a brand unveiling, it is the beginning of a bold new chapter in our history. It is a declaration that we are no longer who we were, but we are becoming something greater. We are becoming something more ambitious,” Banigbe said.

He explained that the shift goes beyond a logo or tagline change, representing a renewed mission and promise to customers.

Highlighting the evolving role of technology in business, culture, and human connection, the CEO noted that Nigerians are increasingly demanding speed, access, and relevance.

“We see it in the rising tide of the youth, we see it in the entrepreneurs that are all over the place across our nation, in the boldness of our startup ecosystem, in the resilience of our SMEs, in the desires of our families to stay connected, to stay informed and to stay entertained anytime and anywhere,” he said.





Banigbe stressed the need for the company to evolve radically and pragmatically, reimagining how it operates in order to remain competitive.

He described T2 as “proudly Nigerian”, built on the resilience and tenacity that reflect the spirit of the country.

“In the face of overwhelming odds, our people, the Nigerian people, we have shown a spirit of resilience and of tenacity that continues to inspire the world,” he said.

Acknowledging past challenges, the EMTS boss said the company, like Nigeria itself, has always emerged stronger.