8 Things to know about how to apply for Big Brother Naija Season 6

The organisers of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija have announced #BBNaijaEarlyAccess for season six.

Here are eight things to know on how to apply for this year’s BBNaija:

1. You must be 21 years old or older

2. You must be a Nigerian with a valid passport.

3. If you are a GoTV/DSTV subscriber, you get a chance to audition early for the show with the #BBNaijaEarlyAccess

4. Send an email to AfricanMagicEvent@ng.multichoice.com with your smartcard or IUC number to receive your unique website link to complete your registration.

5. Do a two-minute video stating why you should be picked to enter Big Brother’s house.

6. Thereafter you will need to fill out the online registration form and upload your video.

7. Answer all questions on the registration form as honestly as possible.

8. Expect the organisers to carry out background checks on you.