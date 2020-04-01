50 Happy New Month messages for April

Happy New Month of April Guys!

We at Okay.ng wish endless blessings and happiness throughout the new month of April.

Here are 50 messages you can send to your loved ones as today becoming the first day of the new month.

1. In this new month, may you always testify as you live, and may you receive more than a downpour of rain of blessings? Happy new month.

2. May this new month and beyond bring to you the perfection of your dream and aspirations. Amen. Happy new month.

3. May there be pleasant surprises, loads of joy and infinite happiness for you, this month, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

4. May this month bring to you double grace, double abundance, double honour, double promotion, double portion and double everything, by God’s grace. Amen. Happy new month to you.

5. In this new month, may God usher you into your divine faithfulness and breakthroughs. Happy new month dear.

6. I wish you a happy new month filled with God’s quick response on every side and everything you touch shall be a blessing. Happy new month to you.

7. As you enter the new month today, may the Lord provide for your needs according to His riches in glory. Happy new month.

8. In this new month and beyond, may all abandoned projects begin to rise for your favour in Jesus name. Happy new month.

9. In this new month, may God take you to your promise land in Jesus name. Happy new month.

10. This month whatever situation bugging you shall be dealt with by the mighty hands of God, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

11. This month and beyond, all the impossibilities in your life, family and business will become possible in Jesus name. Happy new month to you.

12. May God have mercy on you and your loved ones, this month and beyond, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

13. In this new month, may God always be there to monitor your going out and coming in, in Jesus name? Happy new month.

14. As you’ve made it to this month, may lines begin to fall in pleasant places for you. Happy new month.

15. As long as you serve God, songs of joy shall full your mouth in this new month and beyond, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

16. May God always be before and after you, this month and beyond. Happy new month.

17. In this new month and beyond, making it will never be difficult for you and your family. Happy new month.

18. In this new month, where your mates or colleagues are saying there’s casting down, there shall always be lifting up for you, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

19. May you triumph over your enemies and may God destroy all forms of wretchedness in your life in this month and beyond. Happy new month.

20. With God, all things are possible and he will do a new thing in your life in this new month. It will never be difficult for God to settle you this month. Happy new month.

21. In this new month, may the helpers of your destiny, locate you in a miraculous way, in Jesus name. Happy new month to you.

22. This month, may your standards be placed higher than that of your colleagues, in Jesus name. Do have a wonderful month.

23. In this new month, may you experience a change in status in all ramifications, in Jesus name? Do have a happy new month.

24. Every scars and bruise in your life, are healed up, in Jesus name and your light will never go dark in this new month and beyond. Happy new month to you.

25. This month, you shall never be found wanting in heavenly places, in Jesus name. Amen. Happy new month.

26. May all the things of darkness against you, flee from their secret places, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

27. This month, you shall be whole spiritually, financially, mentally, and health-wise, in Jesus name. Happy new month.

28. God’s goodness and mercies shall continue to follow you every day in this month and beyond. Amen. Do have a marvellous new month.

29. As you go out today, begin to be a wonderful wonder to as many as you know and meet as from today. Amen. So shall be forever. Amen. Happy new month, my heart.

30. In this new month, your story of lack shall begin to change to that of fortune, in Jesus name! Amen! Happy new month, dear.

31. In this new month be still, and know that there’s God who is your present help in times of need and you will not lack this month and beyond. Do have a happy new month, dear.

32. As from this morning, God shall order your steps to your place of Glory, in Jesus name. Amen. Have a glorious month ahead, handsome.

33. Today as you rise to a new day and month, you shall arise to a greater joy and establishment, in Jesus name. So shall it be? Amen. Have a wonderful month.

34. This month and beyond dear, as long as you have God, you will know no shame! You are saved from all evils today and beyond. Happy new month dear.

35. In this month, may your days be pure and cool, like the dews of the morning on leaves? Happy new month dear.

36. My wishes for you this month is that everything that God created will work in your favour. You shall testify in the end. Happy new month to you, love.

37. I see a gleeful smile on a cute face and hope everything turns out well for you this month and beyond. Do have a wonderful month of love.

38. In this new month, God will bless your days beyond your wishes and keep you safe from every devilish plan. Have better day ahead. Happy new month, love.

39. May God choose this month to reward you for all the good deeds of the past. You’re blessed! Happy new month.

40. When you remember this month, you’ll bless and praise God without any limit. So shall it be? Do have a blessed month dear.

41. As you set out in this new month, may God give you the courage, strength and grace to overcome all challenges that will come your way. Go in God’s strength, dear. Have a marvellous month.

42. In this new month, God in his infinite mercies shall grant unto you all your aspirations, beyond your imagination! Happy new month to you, sweetheart.

43. May this month be the day that the Lord will surprise you with lasting answers to your pending prayers. Amen. Happy new month, love.

44. In this new month and beyond your imagination and requests, God shall visit you with good tidings and put a new song into your mouth, in Jesus’ name. Happy new month, my heart.

45. As you set out this month, let everything answer to your favour, in Jesus name! You shall testify to God favour in this month and beyond in Jesus name. Happy new month, dear.

46. This month and beyond, you will not struggle to be recognized but by favour, your recognition shall spread abroad forever. Amen. Do have a happy new month.

47. As from this morning, your lack shall begin to give way to abundance. You’ll have plenty and never borrow again! Happy new month, my love.

48. This month and beyond, beyond your connections and struggles, let doors of opportunities begin to open in your favour, in Jesus name. Amen. Happy new month.

49. All through this month and beyond, I pray you shall experience peace, prosperity, and visible progress on every side. Happy new month to you.

50. Like never before, your efforts shall attract envious results, even as you start this new month. Happy new month dear.

NOTE: All messages were not originally written by us and were compiled from the internet.