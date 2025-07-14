Explainer

5 Things to Know Before Applying for 2025 Civil Defence, Immigration, and Fire Services Recruitment

Aspiring to serve in Nigeria’s Civil Defence Corps, Immigration Service or Fire Service? Before you begin your application on the CDFIB portal, review these five essentials.

1. Confirm Your Eligibility2. Secure Your National Identification Number (NIN)3. Prepare Required Documents4. Understand the Online Application Process5. Note That the Exercise Is Absolutely Free

1. Confirm Your Eligibility

  • Citizenship: Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth
  • Age range: 18 to 35 years
  • Height requirement: Minimum 1.65 m for males, 1.60 m for females
  • Fitness: Physically and mentally fit
  • Character: No criminal record

2. Secure Your National Identification Number (NIN)

  • Existing NIN? Locate your slip before start
  • No NIN yet? Apply immediately through NIMC to avoid delays
  • Portal access: The recruitment system will reject entries without a valid NIN

3. Prepare Required Documents

  • Birth certificate (scanned copy)
  • NIN slip
  • Indigene letter
  • School certificates (WAEC, NECO, OND, HND, degree, etc.)
  • File format: JPEG or PNG, max 100 KB per file

4. Understand the Online Application Process

  1. Select service arm and highest qualification
  2. Enter NIN and phone number
  3. Provide personal information and upload documents
  4. Detail educational history and upload certificates
  5. Preview every field before final submission

5. Note That the Exercise Is Absolutely Free

  • No fees: Beware of anyone demanding payment
  • Official channels: Rely only on the CDFIB website and verified social media pages
  • Confirmation slip: Download or print your application receipt and check your email

By following these guidelines and preparing early, you can navigate the recruitment smoothly and improve your chances of success.

