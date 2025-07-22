The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, concluded its 301st meeting with a unanimous decision to maintain the current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50%.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, during a press briefing on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, said the Committee also resolved to retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 50% for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and 16% for Merchant Banks.

Furthermore, Cardoso disclosed that the MPC maintained the Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 30%, while preserving the Asymmetric Corridor around the MPR at +500 and -100 basis points, a structure designed to guide short-term interest rates and enhance policy transmission.

Okay.ng reports that the decision reflects the Committee’s cautious but firm posture amid persistent inflationary pressures, naira volatility, and concerns over global economic uncertainties.





By holding key rates steady, the CBN aims to sustain the gains from recent tightening cycles, which have already pushed lending rates upward and tamed some speculative demand in the foreign exchange market.