Business

301st MPC Meeting: CBN Holds Monetary Policy Rate Steady at 27.50%

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, concluded its 301st meeting with a unanimous decision to maintain the current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 27.50%.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, during a press briefing on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, said the Committee also resolved to retain the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 50% for Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and 16% for Merchant Banks.

Furthermore, Cardoso disclosed that the MPC maintained the Liquidity Ratio (LR) at 30%, while preserving the Asymmetric Corridor around the MPR at +500 and -100 basis points, a structure designed to guide short-term interest rates and enhance policy transmission.

Okay.ng reports that the decision reflects the Committee’s cautious but firm posture amid persistent inflationary pressures, naira volatility, and concerns over global economic uncertainties.

- Advertisement -

By holding key rates steady, the CBN aims to sustain the gains from recent tightening cycles, which have already pushed lending rates upward and tamed some speculative demand in the foreign exchange market.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Dollar to Naira Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, July 22, 2025: Black Market Sees Slight Decline
Next Article Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan Tensions Rise as Security Prevents Senator Natasha From Accessing National Assembly

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,525.00
Sell₦1,540.00
GBP
Buy₦2,100.00
Sell₦2,140.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 2 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan
Tensions Rise as Security Prevents Senator Natasha From Accessing National Assembly
News Top stories
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, July 22, 2025: Black Market Sees Slight Decline
Business
Shifting Tides in Osun: PDP Backs Tinubu for 2027 Amidst Internal Rifts
Politics
Tensions Rise as Aisha Yesufu Backs Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Senate Return
News
Tinubu Calls for African Ownership and Fair Pricing in Energy Sector Ahead of Key Conference
Energy & Oil
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like