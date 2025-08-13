300-Level LAUTECH Engineering Student Killed at Unauthorised Sign-Out Event

The Management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has announced the killing of Mr. Marvelous Olanrewaju Babalola, a 300-level student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, during an unauthorised sign-out ceremony at the Ultramodern Wazo Market in Ogbomoso.

In a statement, Registrar Olayinka Balogun expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating:

“The university is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Wednesday, 6th August, 2025, at the Ultramodern Wazo Market in Ogbomoso, resulting in the unfortunate death of one of our students during a sign-out ceremony. “It is important to note that the university had banned sign-out activities on campus since 2023, and had informed hotels in the area not to host LAUTECH students for such events. “Despite this prohibition, preliminary investigations revealed that a group of students chose to hold a sign-out ceremony on the football pitch within the Wazo Ultramodern Market. “The gathering turned fatal when a male student was shot. Reports indicate that he attempted to leave the venue on his motorbike but struggled to operate it before ultimately falling off and being found unresponsive. “Following a distress call, the Acting Dean of Student Affairs promptly investigated the situation and alerted the Oyo State Police Command, including the Monitoring Unit and Area Command. “Police personnel were dispatched to the scene, where they discovered a bag on the body that led to the identification of the deceased as Mr. Marvelous Olanrewaju Babalola, a 300-level student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. His body was subsequently transported to the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Morgue. “The university is fully cooperating with the police as investigations continue and has also informed the family of the deceased.”

According to the university, sign-out activities have been banned since 2023, with hotels around Ogbomoso formally notified not to host such events. Despite this, preliminary findings show a group of students gathered at the Wazo Ultramodern Market football pitch, where the incident occurred.

The management extended its condolences to the bereaved, stating, “May God grant him eternal rest, and may his family find solace during this difficult time.”