2Baba Reunites with Mother Amid Marriage Rumors with Natasha Osawaru

Veteran Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba (formerly 2face), has reunited with his mother, Mrs. Rosemary Idibia, amid swirling rumors about his alleged marriage to Honourable Natasha Osawaru, okay.ng reports.

This reunion comes after a period of family tension and public concern over 2Baba’s whereabouts.

Mrs. Rosemary Idibia had previously made headlines when she publicly appealed for help to “free” her son from a troubling situation involving Natasha Osawaru. In a viral video, she implored Nigerian mothers to intervene, saying, “This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State. I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.”

The situation escalated when the Idibia family, through their lawyer Wilson Anuge, reported 2Baba missing to the Department of State Services (DSS). The petition, dated February 7, 2025, stated that the singer had been missing since February 10, after leaving his home in loungewear for a walk and not returning.





Despite these concerns, recent videos circulating on social media show 2Baba and his mother together, smiling and posing for photos with friends and family. Natasha Osawaru also appears in the footage, interacting warmly with 2Baba and others, suggesting a reconciliation within the family.

2Baba has publicly confirmed his relationship with Natasha Osawaru, a lawmaker representing Egor Constituency in Edo State under the Peoples Democratic Party, shortly after announcing his separation from his wife Annie Idibia, with whom he shares two daughters. In an Instagram video, he declared, “Yes, I love her. She’s amazing, she’s cool. I want to marry her,” clarifying that Natasha was not involved in the issues leading to his separation.

On February 13, 2025, footage of 2Baba proposing to Natasha in the presence of close friends surfaced online. Subsequently, Natasha updated her Instagram bio to “Honourable Natasha IDIBIA,” fueling speculation about their formal union.

As of now, neither 2Baba nor Natasha Osawaru have made further official statements addressing their relationship or the family’s previous concerns.