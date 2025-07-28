Politics

2027: Atiku Declares ADC as the Coalition to Dethrone APC from Power

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Atiku Abubakar
Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has thrown his weight behind the rising African Democratic Congress (ADC), declaring the newly adopted opposition coalition as the political force that will dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, who was represented by Prof. Bayode Fakunle, made the bold assertion over the weekend during the unveiling and inauguration of the Ekiti State ADC Executive Council in Ado Ekiti. He noted that the momentum already built by the ADC in less than a month of formal adoption has rattled the political status quo.

“ADC was launched just about three weeks ago and within two weeks, it has become the most dominant party in the country and all other parties are already jittery,” Atiku was quoted as saying.

Describing the ADC as a platform with “open hands” for all Nigerians, the former presidential candidate emphasized that the coalition was created to reshape Nigeria’s political future and prevent the emergence of a one-party system under APC control.

Okay.ng reports that Atiku made it clear that the new movement is not merely symbolic but strategic in intention and national in scope, with the sole aim of reclaiming power and offering Nigerians an alternative route in 2027.

“ADC is for all Nigerians, it is a party that will change the political landscape of this country… and by the grace of God, this party will take over the leadership of this country come 2027,” he declared.

Since its launch, the ADC has attracted several notable political figures and appears to be building momentum as a third-force coalition, positioning itself as the most formidable opposition ahead of the next elections.

Although Atiku has yet to make an official declaration, indications suggest he may seek the ADC’s presidential ticket, reigniting speculation about another presidential run.

