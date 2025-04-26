2025 UTME: JAMB Delists Four Centres, Directs Candidates to Reprint Exam Slips

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted four computer-based test centres for failing to meet the required technical standards during the ongoing 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The affected centres are:

Adventure Associate , located off Hadejia Road, Kano.

, located off Hadejia Road, Kano. Saadatu Rimi College of Education , Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano.

, Zaria Road, Naibawa, Kano. Penta M & F Technical Services Ltd Centre 1 and Centre 2, both situated at 96km on the Sokoto-Jega Road, Tambuwal.

JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, confirmed the action on Friday, explaining that the decision was part of the board’s commitment to maintaining the integrity and smooth conduct of the UTME.

The board commended 883 centres across the country for demonstrating exceptional performance but warned that any centre falling below ethical or technical standards would face immediate blacklisting.





Candidates who were earlier scheduled to write their exams at the delisted centres have been directed to reprint their examination slips for updated exam centres and dates.

As of April 25, 2025, JAMB reported that over 900,000 candidates out of a total of 2,083,600 registered applicants have successfully completed their examinations.

Meanwhile, JAMB disclosed that 27 impersonators were caught during the exams and have been handed over to the police for prosecution.

The board also addressed concerns over an incident at Caleb University, where candidates wearing hijabs were reportedly restricted from entering the exam centre. JAMB condemned the action, describing it as the result of an “overzealous security officer.”





According to the board, the university’s vice-chancellor has also condemned the incident. JAMB apologised to the affected candidates and praised the university leadership for their swift intervention.

The 2025 UTME officially commenced on April 24 and continues across the country under the supervision of the board.