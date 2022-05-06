2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo in attendance as presidential hopefuls meet in Lagos

2023: Tinubu, Osinbajo in attendance as presidential hopefuls meet in Lagos

South West presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently meeting at the Lagos House in Marina.

Okay.ng understands that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and a former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu are among others those present at the meeting.

Former governor of Osun State Bisi Akande and a former Ogun State governor Olusegun Osoba convened the meeting which started around 6pm on Friday.

See photos below;