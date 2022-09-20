NewsPolitics

2023: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, 15 others make INEC’s final list of president candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday released the final list of presidential candidates and their running mates in the 2023 general election.

This is according to a circular released by the electoral body on Tuesday in Abuja.

The INEC circular also included the candidates’ state of origin, age, qualifications, and other details, as well as that of running mates.

Among those cleared by the electoral umpire are Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the  New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

INEC 2023 Presidential Candidates’ List

Below is the final list of candidates for the 2023 presidential election as published by INEC:

1. Imumolen Christopher  – Accord Party (AP)

2. Al-Mustapha Hamza – Action Alliance (AA)

3. Sowore Omoyele – African Action Congress (AAC)

4. Kachikwu Dumebi – African Democratic Congress (ADC)

5. Sani Yabagi Yusuf  – Action Democratic Party (ADP)

6. Tinubu Bola Ahmed – All Progressives Congress (APC)

7. Umeadi Peter Nnanna –  All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

8. Ojei Princess Chichi – Allied People’s Movement (APM)

9. Nnamdi Charles Osita – Action Peoples Party (APP)

10. Adenuga Sunday Oluwafemi – Boot Party (BP)

11. Obi Peter Gregory – Labour Party (LP)

12. Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso  – New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)

13. Osakwe Felix Johnson  –  National Rescue Movement (NRM)

14. Abubakar Atiku – Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

15. Abiola Latifu Kolawole – Peoples Redemption Party (PRP)

16. Adebayo Adewole Ebenezer – Social Democratic Party (SDP)

17. Ado-Ibrahim Abdumalik  – Young Progressives Party (YPP)

18. Nwanyanwu Daniel Daberechukwu – Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)

Lost your password?