2023: Presidential candidates set to sign Peace Accord

Presidential aspirants have converged in Abuja, capital of Nigeria to sign a peace accord as campaigns officially commence for the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former military head of state, Abdusalami Abubakar appealed to the 18 political parties, their presidential candidates, and spokespersons to commit to issues-based campaigns, as fake news and misinformation are already creating a toxic environment that is capable of threatening the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Some members of the National Peace Committee who are already seated include Bishop Hassan Kukah, John Onayeikan, John Momoh, Aliko Dangote, as well as Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

Some of the presidential candidates at the event include Labour Party’s Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress.

However, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was absent. His running mate, Kashim Shettima, was there to represent him.

More details to follow…