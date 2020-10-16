181 students, staff test positive for coronavirus in Lagos boarding school

The Lagos State government has announced on Friday that at least 181 students and staff of a private boarding school in the Lekki area of the state had tested positive for coronavirus.

Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, made this disclosure in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, on Friday.

According to Abayomi, the cases were uncovered during surveillance and case investigation in the school.

He noted that the school had a student and staff population of 441.

The commissioner explained that a 14-year-old female student in Senior Secondary School one (SS1) fell ill on October 3 and was sent home after receiving first aid at the school.

He added that the student subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6 in one of the accredited private laboratories in Lagos.

Abayomi said: “There is a total lockdown and movement restriction in the school with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Pillar of the EOC and Ibeju-Lekki LGA State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) reporting at the school daily to conduct further investigation.

“The positive students and staff have been isolated on the premises and given the COVID-19 home-care treatment packs and are being monitored in isolation within the school premises.”