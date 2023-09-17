180 Teachers in Enugu to Undergo STEM Training Courtesy of Teacher Aid Initiative, TY Danjuma Foundation

In a significant stride towards bolstering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education in Enugu State public schools, 180 teachers have embarked on a transformative six-month project-based STEM training program.

This joint initiative, a collaboration between the Teacher Aid Initiative (TAI) and the TY Danjuma Foundation, aims to equip teachers with advanced tools and innovative methodologies to enhance the quality of STEM education.

The training program commenced with a two-day immersive session, bringing together participating teachers and prominent figures from the education sector.

Notable attendees included representatives from the Enugu State Universal Basic Education Board (ENSUBEB), Post Primary Schools Management Board (PPSMB), Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board (STVSMB), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and other esteemed educational institutions.

Aligned with the TY Danjuma Foundation’s mission, this initiative holds the promise of transforming the educational landscape in Enugu State.

By immersing teachers in hands-on experiences and providing them with cutting-edge STEM teaching tools, TAI and the TY Danjuma Foundation are poised to create a richer and more engaging learning environment for students.

Rachael Samndi, Project Officer at the TY Danjuma Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled about our collaboration with the Teacher Aid Initiative. Together, we are committed to empowering teachers in Enugu State with the necessary skills and knowledge required for effective STEM instruction. We firmly believe that investing in teacher training is instrumental in enhancing educational outcomes.”

Adeola Ojeleye, Founder of Teacher Aid Nigeria, echoed this sentiment, saying, “At TAI, our vision goes beyond just training.

We aim to ignite a passion for STEM in our students, shaping them into future leaders and innovators. This initiative will not only enhance the development of children already inclined towards STEM but will also inspire countless others to envision a future in STEM-related careers.”

Recent statistics emphasize a growing gap in STEM education across Africa, underscoring the pressing need to invest in initiatives that inspire and prepare the next generation for STEM careers.