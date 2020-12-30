15 year old SS3 student emeges winner of Mpulse spelling Bee

A fifteen-year-old SS3 student of the Starville Academy in Abuja has emerged the winner of the Mpulse spelling Bee.

The Spelling Bee started in October as an avenue to help young Nigerians between the age of 9-14 to build and develop their mental capacity. Over 16,000 students engaged in fierce spelling battle at different stages of the competition.

On the 12th of December, the competition climax was reached and a fifteen-year-old female student, Snow George emerged the winner.

Snow was able to clinch a whopping amount of 2M scholarship, a laptop, a smartphone and other prizes from MTN Mpulse.

Her teacher was given a prize of 300,000 naira while her school got ICT devices and MTN internet Data.