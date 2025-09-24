15 Heads of State, Top CEOs Confirmed for 9th FII Conference in Riyadh

The Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute has announced the official program and speaker lineup for its flagship FII9 Conference, scheduled for October 27–30, 2025, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in Riyadh.

This year’s summit, themed “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth,” will bring together more than 15 heads of state, alongside global leaders, investors, and innovators, to explore the paradoxes shaping the future balancing progress with its consequences, innovation with its limits, and fragmentation with global connectivity.

With over 600 speakers across 230 sessions, FII9 is expected to reaffirm Riyadh’s position as a hub for global dialogue and investment.

The conference will open with H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Chairman of the FII Institute Board of Trustees, presenting the 4th Priority Compass — a global survey capturing insights from tens of thousands across 32 countries, representing 66% of the world’s population.





Richard Attias, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Acting CEO of FII Institute, said the survey would ground discussions in real public sentiment. “FII9 is where global leaders align capital with purpose. The Priority Compass ensures our discussions are not abstract, but rooted in the real concerns of people across the world,” he noted.

High-level plenary sessions, fireside chats, and the Board of Changemakers debates will tackle questions such as:

Can shared economic interests bridge divides or worsen them?

How should trade rules evolve to protect security while maintaining coherence?

What pathways can deliver sustainable, affordable, and secure energy?

How can innovation accelerate responsibly without creating new imbalances?

Confirmed speakers include:

Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih , Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia

, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia Amin Nasser , CEO, Aramco

, CEO, Aramco Bill Ackman , CEO, Pershing Square Capital Management

, CEO, Pershing Square Capital Management Bruce Flatt , CEO, Brookfield

, CEO, Brookfield David M. Rubenstein , Co-Founder, The Carlyle Group

, Co-Founder, The Carlyle Group Dina DiLorenzo , President, Guggenheim Investments

, President, Guggenheim Investments Jamie Dimon , CEO, JPMorgan Chase

, CEO, JPMorgan Chase Jane Fraser , CEO, Citi

, CEO, Citi Laurence Fink , CEO, BlackRock

, CEO, BlackRock Patrick Pouyanné , CEO, TotalEnergies

, CEO, TotalEnergies Ray Dalio , Founder, Bridgewater Associates

, Founder, Bridgewater Associates Ron O’Hanley , CEO, State Street Corporation

, CEO, State Street Corporation Ruth Porat, President & CIO, Alphabet & Google

Beyond the main stage, Interactive Labs and exclusive Conclaves will allow executives and policymakers to design strategies influencing investment flows, global regulations, and long-term societal outcomes.





The members-only summit will convene thousands of delegates and international media over four days, offering decision-shaping dialogue and networking opportunities that aim to align capital with purpose.