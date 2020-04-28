15 Chinese doctors in Nigeria test negative for coronavirus — FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said tests for COVID-19 carried out on the 15-member Chinese medical team that came into the country all returned negative.

Okay.ng recalls the Chinese medical team, comprising doctors, nurses, and laboratory technicians, arrived Abuja on April 8, to share their experiences with Nigerian health workers in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, speaking at the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19, on Tuesday, gave an update on the medical team.

Ehanire said: “As for the Chinese persons who came in, the tests have been done after their 14 days quarantine. All of them were negative and after that, the federal ministry of health is done with that particular case.”