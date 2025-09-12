14 Out of 171: INEC Announces Shortlist for New Political Party Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that 14 associations have been shortlisted for consideration as new political parties out of the 171 groups that applied for registration.

The development was disclosed in a statement by Sam Olumekun, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, following the Commission’s meeting held on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Olumekun explained that the meeting reviewed preparations for upcoming off-cycle governorship elections, the end-of-tenure Area Council election in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and considered reports on fresh applications for party registration.

He said that the 14 associations met the initial requirements outlined in Section 222 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Section 79 of the Electoral Act 2022, and the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.





INEC disclosed that 157 applications were rejected for failing to meet the required threshold, adding that the affected associations will be formally notified within 24 hours.

The names of the pre-qualified associations have been published on INEC’s website and other official platforms. Their interim chairmen and secretaries are expected to attend a briefing at INEC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

The electoral body added that it will carry out physical verification of all claims made by the shortlisted associations before taking a final decision on their registration status.