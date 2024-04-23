$100 in Nigeria: Dollar (USD) to Naira (NGN) at Black Market Today 24th April 2024

The US Dollar (USD) remains a highly sought-after foreign currency in Nigeria, with a significant demand from individuals, businesses, and traders.

However, the exchange rate between the USD and the Nigerian Nqwaira (NGN) in the parallel market, also known as the black market, has been subject to volatility due to various economic and political factors.

In this article, Okay.ng will focus on the current Aboki FX black market rates for exchanging 100 US Dollars to Nigerian Naira, the factors affecting these rates, and some frequently asked questions about the parallel forex market.

Current Black Market Rates for 100 USD to NGN (as of April 24, 2024)

According to reliable sources within the Aboki FX market, the current rates for exchanging 100 US Dollars to Nigerian Naira on the parallel market are as follows:

Location Buying Rate (₦) Selling Rate (₦) Lagos ₦125,500 ₦127,400 Abuja ₦125,500 ₦127,400 Port Harcourt ₦125,500 ₦127,400 Kano ₦125,500 ₦127,400

Please note that these rates may vary slightly depending on the specific Aboki FX trader you deal with.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Exchange Rate Table for Different Denominations:

Here’s a breakdown of the exchange rate for various denominations of Dollars to Nigerian Naira in the black market:

Amount in Dollar ($) Buying Rate (₦) Selling Rate (₦) 1 US Dollar ($1) to Naira ₦1,255.00 ₦1,274.00 5 US Dollars ($5) to Naira ₦6,275.00 ₦6,370.00 10 US Dollars ($10) to Naira ₦12,550.00 ₦12,740.00 20 US Dollars ($20) to Naira ₦25,100.00 ₦25,480.00 50 US Dollars ($50) to Naira ₦62,750.00 ₦63,700.00 100 US Dollars ($100) to Naira ₦125,500.00 ₦127,400.00 200 US Dollars ($200) to Naira ₦251,000.00 ₦254,800.00 300 US Dollars ($300) to Naira ₦376,500.00 ₦382,200.00 400 US Dollars ($400) to Naira ₦502,000.00 ₦509,600.00 500 US Dollars ($500) to Naira ₦627,500.00 ₦637,000.00 600 US Dollars ($600) to Naira ₦753,000.00 ₦764,400.00 800 US Dollars ($800) to Naira ₦1,004,000.00 ₦1,019,200.00 1000 US Dollars ($1000) to Naira ₦1,255,000.00 ₦1,274,000.00 5000 US Dollars ($5000) to Naira ₦6,275,000.00 ₦6,370,000.00 10000 US Dollars ($10000) to Naira ₦12,550,000.00 ₦12,740,000.00

Factors Affecting Black Market Rates for 100 USD to NGN

The black market rates for exchanging 100 US Dollars to Nigerian Naira are influenced by several factors, including:

Demand and supply: The demand for US Dollars in Nigeria, driven by factors such as imports, foreign investments, and personal remittances, affects the parallel market rates. A high demand for USD can lead to an increase in rates. Economic conditions: Nigeria’s economic performance, including factors like inflation, interest rates, and foreign reserves, can impact the parallel market rates. Government policies: Regulations and policies related to foreign exchange trading, import/export restrictions, and capital controls can influence the parallel market rates. Political stability: Political instability or uncertainty can lead to increased demand for US Dollars, driving up the parallel market rates.

Frequently Asked Questions about Black Market Rates for 100 USD to NGN

Q: Why is there a significant difference between the official and black market rates for 100 USD to NGN?

A: The difference between the official and black market rates arises due to the high demand for US Dollars in Nigeria, coupled with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to control and manage the official exchange rate.

Q: Is it legal to use the black market for exchanging 100 USD to NGN?

A: The Aboki FX market operates in a legal gray area, as it is not officially licensed or regulated by the government. However, it is widely used due to the high demand for foreign currencies in Nigeria.

Q: How can I find the best black market rates for exchanging 100 USD to NGN?

A: To find the best black market rates, it is advisable to shop around and compare rates from multiple traders or forex bureaus. Additionally, keeping track of the latest rates and market trends can help in making informed decisions.

Q: Are there any risks associated with using the black market for exchanging 100 USD to NGN?

A: Yes, there are risks involved in using the Aboki FX market, as it is an unregulated platform. These risks may include fraud, counterfeit currency, and fluctuating rates. It is essential to exercise caution and deal with reputable and trusted traders.