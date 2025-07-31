100 Dollars to Naira Black Market Today, July 31, 2025: Latest Exchange Rate Update

If you’re wondering how much is 100 dollars to naira in the black market today, here’s the latest update from the parallel market, also known as the Aboki FX rate.

As of Thursday, July 31, 2025, the exchange rate for 1 US dollar in the black market is ₦1,540 for buying and ₦1,550 for selling, according to local forex dealers in Lagos.

This means:

100 dollars will get you ₦154,000 if you’re selling

To buy 100 dollars, you’ll need ₦155,000

These rates reflect transactions taking place outside the official Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) system, often used by individuals and businesses due to limited foreign exchange availability in banks.





Okay.ng reports that demand for USD remains high, especially from importers, students studying abroad, and travelers needing quick access to forex. The slight depreciation of the naira today follows similar trends seen earlier this week.

For context, here are today’s black market rates for other major currencies:

GBP to Naira : ₦2,095 (buy) / ₦2,125 (sell)

: ₦2,095 (buy) / ₦2,125 (sell) EUR to Naira: ₦1,780 (buy) / ₦1,800 (sell)

It’s important to note that black market rates can fluctuate multiple times a day depending on demand and supply conditions. Always confirm rates from trusted sources before making any currency exchange.

For daily updates on the Dollar to Naira rate, including what $100 is worth in naira, stay informed with Okay.ng, your reliable source for accurate forex market insights.