100 Dollars to Naira Black Market Today, August 7, 2025

If you’re looking to exchange 100 dollars today in the black market, the latest rates from street traders show that the naira has slightly weakened in the unofficial foreign exchange space.

As of Thursday, August 7, 2025, the Dollar to Naira black market rate is ₦1,550 per $1 for buying and ₦1,570 per $1 for selling, according to data gathered by Okay.ng from parallel market dealers across Lagos and Abuja.

This means:

If you are selling 100 dollars , you’ll get approximately ₦155,000

If you are buying 100 dollars, it will cost you about ₦157,000

Forex traders say the increase in the dollar's selling price reflects growing demand from businesses, students, and travelers who continue to depend on the black market due to limited access to official banking channels.





Okay.ng also confirms today’s exchange rates for other major currencies in the parallel market:

British Pound (GBP) – ₦2,088 (buy) / ₦2,130 (sell)

– ₦2,088 (buy) / ₦2,130 (sell) Euro (EUR) – ₦1,765 (buy) / ₦1,803 (sell)

As always, Nigerians are advised to check rates frequently and deal only with trusted Bureau de Change (BDC) operators to avoid scams.

Stay updated daily with Okay.ng for the most accurate and timely information on Dollar to Naira black market rates and forex trends.