Business

100 Dollars to Naira Black Market Today, August 7, 2025

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

If you’re looking to exchange 100 dollars today in the black market, the latest rates from street traders show that the naira has slightly weakened in the unofficial foreign exchange space.

As of Thursday, August 7, 2025, the Dollar to Naira black market rate is ₦1,550 per $1 for buying and ₦1,570 per $1 for selling, according to data gathered by Okay.ng from parallel market dealers across Lagos and Abuja.

This means:

  • If you are selling 100 dollars, you’ll get approximately ₦155,000
  • If you are buying 100 dollars, it will cost you about ₦157,000

Forex traders say the increase in the dollar’s selling price reflects growing demand from businesses, students, and travelers who continue to depend on the black market due to limited access to official banking channels.

- Advertisement -

Okay.ng also confirms today’s exchange rates for other major currencies in the parallel market:

  • British Pound (GBP) – ₦2,088 (buy) / ₦2,130 (sell)
  • Euro (EUR) – ₦1,765 (buy) / ₦1,803 (sell)

As always, Nigerians are advised to check rates frequently and deal only with trusted Bureau de Change (BDC) operators to avoid scams.

Stay updated daily with Okay.ng for the most accurate and timely information on Dollar to Naira black market rates and forex trends.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByYusuf Abubakar
Follow:
Yusuf Abubakar, Born in the mid-’90s, a recipient of various meritorious awards, a passionate entrepreneur, an advocate of good governance, a toast master and a patriotic Nigerian.
Previous Article Dollar to Naira Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, August 7, 2025: Naira Weakens Slightly in Black Market
Next Article Nigeria’s Nnadozie Earns Historic Ballon d’Or Nod After Heroics in France and WAFCON Glory

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,550.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,803.00

Updated: 2 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

WAEC Suspends 2025 WASSCE Result Portal Over Technical Glitches
Education
Nigeria’s Nnadozie Earns Historic Ballon d’Or Nod After Heroics in France and WAFCON Glory
Sport
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira Exchange Rate Today, August 7, 2025: Naira Weakens Slightly in Black Market
Business
NCAA: Fuji Star Kwam 1 Blacklisted for Six Months
News Top stories
Late Olubadan Honoured with Book Presentation as Family Transforms Mourning into Tribute
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like