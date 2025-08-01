Explainer

100 Dollars to Naira Black Market Today, August 1, 2025 – Latest Parallel Market Rate

Yusuf Abubakar
By Yusuf Abubakar
2 Min Read
Dollar to Naira
Dollar to Naira

If you’re looking to exchange 100 US dollars in the black market today, here’s the latest rate you need to know as of Friday, August 1, 2025.

According to verified street traders in Lagos, the Dollar to Naira exchange rate in the parallel market is now at ₦1,550 per $1 for buying and ₦1,565 per $1 for selling.

This means:

  • If you are selling 100 dollars, you will receive approximately ₦155,000.
  • If you are buying 100 dollars, it will cost you around ₦156,500.

Okay.ng reports that today’s exchange activity reflects continued pressure on the naira, driven by strong demand from travelers, importers, and students seeking foreign currency for essential needs. The dollar remains the most sought-after currency in Nigeria’s informal FX market.

The black market, also known as the Aboki FX market, has become the primary option for many Nigerians due to the limited availability of foreign exchange through official banking channels.

Here’s a quick look at other major currency rates today:

  • British Pound (GBP): ₦2,095 (buy) / ₦2,125 (sell)
  • Euro (EUR): ₦1,780 (buy) / ₦1,800 (sell)

It’s important to note that black market rates fluctuate frequently, sometimes multiple times a day, so always confirm current prices before making any currency exchange.

For accurate and daily updates on the Dollar to Naira rate, including what $100 equals in naira, trust Okay.ng to keep you informed.

