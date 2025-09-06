10 Things Femi Otedola Said at His Daughter’s Wedding

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola gave one of the most memorable speeches at the wedding of his daughter Temi Otedola and singer Tosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade, mixing humor, wisdom, and heartfelt moments.

Okay.ng reports that the proud father touched on everything from dreadlocks, Dubai mansions, and marriage advice, to his friendship with Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote. Here are 10 of the most unforgettable things Otedola said at the wedding:

1. His First Reaction to Mr Eazi’s Dreadlocks

Otedola revealed that when Temi introduced him to Mr Eazi in 2017, he noticed his dreadlocks but immediately felt he was destined to be her husband.

“They call me the prophet. Something struck me that day. I said, this is Temi’s husband. Eight years later, the dream has come true.”

2. Praise for His Wife Nana

He credited Nana Otedola for raising their children while he was busy “hustling.”

“She sacrificed everything, all my bad habits, to make sure they were well looked after.”





3. Nostalgic Memories of Aliko Dangote

He joked about visiting Dangote’s street as a young man just to look at his Rolls-Royce.

“Aliko, like I always tell you, you’re the miracle man. God has used you to make Nigeria a great country.”

4. Billion-Dollar Joke

He playfully teased Dangote, saying he expected him to gift every guest $10 million each from his $80 billion fortune.

5. Tribute to Tunde Folawiyo and Samad Rabiu

He reminisced about their fathers and how they inspired him.

“Fifty years ago, Tunde’s great father was probably the richest man in Africa… Samad, I’m very proud of your success.”

6. The Dubai House Story

Otedola revealed how Temi inspired him to buy a luxury home in Dubai Hills where the engagement was held.

“Money you don’t spend is not yours. Life is for the living. So I bought it.”





7. Buying Another House for the After-Party

He admitted that Temi jokingly suggested buying a second house for the after-party — and he did.

8. Spiritual Reflections

He called the wedding “blessed by God” after surviving a war scare in the Middle East and a storm that destroyed their initial wedding tent.

9. Marriage Advice to Temi

He told Temi to respect Mr Eazi as her new head.

“You have to succumb to the whims and caprices of your husband. He’s your husband and your boss. Don’t call me.”

10. Encouragement for the Couple

He described their union as “made in heaven” and urged them to keep marital issues private.

“When you have issues, just keep them within yourself. Never call any friend. God will bless your marriage.”